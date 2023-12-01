Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.33. 89,698 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $547.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Defined Risk ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRSK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

