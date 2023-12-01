ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.94.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

