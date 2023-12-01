Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

