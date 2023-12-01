Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Alton F. Doody III Sells 1,730 Shares of Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) Director Alton F. Doody III sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $16,054.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,401 shares in the company, valued at $486,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

