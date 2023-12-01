Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 10%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 9,108,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 1,475,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

About Arkle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.