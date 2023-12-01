Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Up 7.3%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.41 and last traded at $97.25. 263,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 447,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

