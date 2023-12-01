Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £840,000 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Painter sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,061,007.96).
Duncan Painter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of Ascential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($272,874.57).
Ascential Price Performance
Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 275 ($3.47) on Friday. Ascential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
