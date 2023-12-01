Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.90 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.11.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

