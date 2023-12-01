Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of Atmos Energy worth $64,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.