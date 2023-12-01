Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of AUGG opened at $0.51 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

