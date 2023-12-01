Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,443 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $588,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

