Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.47 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

