AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 334088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

