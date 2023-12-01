B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

