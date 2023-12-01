B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 193 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $275.26 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.