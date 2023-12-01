B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.