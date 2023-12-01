B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 13,882 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

