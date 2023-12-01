B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $176,000 Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

