B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $308,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $402.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

