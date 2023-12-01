B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.