B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

