B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,029 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

