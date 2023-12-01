B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

