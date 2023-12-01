B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $124,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

