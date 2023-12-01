B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $382,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

