B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

