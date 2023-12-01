Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,885 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of REGN opened at $823.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $812.82 and its 200-day moving average is $784.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

