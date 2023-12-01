Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,326 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in RPM International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $102.93 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

