Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,512 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 30,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Terrapin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,118,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

