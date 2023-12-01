Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $846,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

