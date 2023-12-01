Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,486 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 140.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192,159 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.3% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 200,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 46.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

