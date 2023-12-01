Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $22.65 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

