Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.83 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

