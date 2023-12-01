Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6,993.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

