Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $354.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average of $350.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

