Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.