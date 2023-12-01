Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.