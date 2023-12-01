Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,175 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

