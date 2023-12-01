Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 205,204 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,204 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

