Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

