Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 3.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

