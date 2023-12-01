Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for about 2.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.88. 519,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,471. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

