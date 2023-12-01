Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42), reports. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$74.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
