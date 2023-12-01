Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4231266 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,350.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

