Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Position Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Belden worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.