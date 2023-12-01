Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Up 77.7% in November

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 72.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2674 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 84.25%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

