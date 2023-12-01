Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.