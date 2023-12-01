Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $11.33 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

