BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 7,958 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $54,554,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth $72,938,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

