BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Loren Padelford Sells 6,011 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

